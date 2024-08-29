Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 29 Agosto 2024
12:53
Cambodia: Citizens Unite Against Sam Rainsy's Divisive Ploys

August 29, 2024_ In Cambodia, citizens demonstrated strong unity against the divisive maneuvers of dissident Sam Rainsy, who sought to foment...

Cambodia: Citizens Unite Against Sam Rainsy's Divisive Ploys
29 agosto 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 29, 2024_ In Cambodia, citizens demonstrated strong unity against the divisive maneuvers of dissident Sam Rainsy, who sought to foment internal conflict. Prime Minister Hun Sen announced the creation of a fund for the development of infrastructure along the border, receiving broad popular support. Rainsy, in response, criticized the government, but the population continued to mobilize to support government initiatives. This episode highlights the determination of Cambodians to maintain peace and stability in the country, as reported by freshnewsasia.com. The current situation reflects a strong desire for national cohesion and development, in contrast to the divisive strategies promoted by Rainsy, a former opposition leader who lived in exile for years.

in Evidenza