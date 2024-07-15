Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 15 Luglio 2024
Cambodia: Clarifications on the number of missing in the plane crash

July 14, 2024_ Cambodia's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, Tea Banh, clarified that only two people are missing after a helicopter...

July 14, 2024_ Cambodia's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, Tea Banh, clarified that only two people are missing after a helicopter crashed during an exercise. The victims were the pilot and co-pilot, contrary to what was reported by some sources who spoke of seven missing. The accident occurred on July 12, 2024 in Pursat province due to adverse weather conditions. The Ministry of Defense urged to stop the spread of misinformation that could confuse the public. Freshnewsasia.com reports it. Search operations are underway with ground and air teams working to find the helicopter and the two crew members.

