Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 01 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:22
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Cambodia: Clarifications on Vietnam border coming soon

August 31, 2024_ Cambodia's Border Affairs Secretariat has announced that it will provide detailed clarifications regarding the land border issue...

Cambodia: Clarifications on Vietnam border coming soon
01 settembre 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 0 minuti

August 31, 2024_ Cambodia's Border Affairs Secretariat has announced that it will provide detailed clarifications regarding the land border issue with Vietnam. This follows the release of unofficial information from Google, which raised concerns about the border situation. A special interview will be broadcast on Cambodian national television to address the issue in depth. This news was reported by kohsantepheapdaily.com.kh. The Cambodia-Vietnam border issue is historically complex and involves significant political and territorial aspects for both countries.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
The Cambodia announced that it special interview it
Vedi anche
News to go
Scuola, allarme sindacati: "Autorizzato solo il 70% dei posti vacanti"
News to go
Lavoro, Istat: tasso disoccupazione scende al 6,5%
News to go
Vacanze, ultimo weekend di controesodo
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio
News to go
Blue Economy, Italia sempre più leader globale con oltre 7.500 km di costa
News to go
Caldo, Roma e Latina oggi da bollino rosso
News to go
Ius scholae, Tajani: "Governo non corre rischi"
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, comandante indagato
News to go
Carta dedicata a te, tutte le info
News to go
Sempre più difficile trovare un idraulico, un fabbro, un elettricista
News to go
La Grande Barriera Corallina rischia di scomparire
News to go
In Europa morti per caldo potrebbero triplicare entro 2100


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza