Cambodia: Clarifications on Vietnam border coming soon

August 31, 2024_ Cambodia's Border Affairs Secretariat has announced that it will provide detailed clarifications regarding the land border issue with Vietnam. This follows the release of unofficial information from Google, which raised concerns about the border situation. A special interview will be broadcast on Cambodian national television to address the issue in depth. This news was reported by kohsantepheapdaily.com.kh. The Cambodia-Vietnam border issue is historically complex and involves significant political and territorial aspects for both countries.