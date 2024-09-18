Cambodia: Closure of Swedish Embassy in Phnom Penh and Political Reactions

September 18, 2024_ The Swedish government has announced the closure of its diplomatic office in Phnom Penh effective September 30, 2024, sparking mixed reactions in Cambodia. Opposition leader Sam Rainsy said the decision highlights the failure of Hun Sen's government in both economic and diplomatic policy. However, the Cambodian Foreign Ministry stressed that the closure is part of a restructuring of priorities and does not affect bilateral relations. Sweden will continue to maintain diplomatic relations through its embassy in Bangkok and provide consular services to Swedish citizens in Cambodia, freshnewsasia.com reported. The situation reflects Cambodia's internal political dynamics and the challenges the government faces in maintaining stable international relations.