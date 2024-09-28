Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 28 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:49
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Cambodia: Coca-Cola Reaffirms Commitment to Sustainability in the Country

September 27, 2024_ Coca-Cola reaffirmed its long-term commitment to sustainability in Cambodia during a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister Sok...

Cambodia: Coca-Cola Reaffirms Commitment to Sustainability in the Country
28 settembre 2024 | 12.24
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 27, 2024_ Coca-Cola reaffirmed its long-term commitment to sustainability in Cambodia during a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister Sok Chenda Sophea in New York. Michael Goltzman, representing the company, highlighted Coca-Cola’s contribution to economic growth and sustainable development efforts in the country. The company expressed its support for the Cambodian government’s goals to reduce carbon emissions and outlined its strategic priorities for the future. Coca-Cola has been present in Cambodia since 1963 and plays a significant role in local economic development, employing more than 8,000 people, of whom 99.7% are Cambodians, as reported by thmeythmey.com. The company continues to invest in innovative solutions to promote sustainable development and improve the quality of life of the communities in which it operates.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Coca Cola commitment been present compagnia
Vedi anche
News to go
Cdm, via libera decreto contro violenze ai sanitari. Nordio: "Effetto deterrente"
News to go
Elezioni provinciali 2024, 29 settembre election day
News to go
Giornata mondiale del turismo, i dati dell'estate 2024
News to go
Meteo, Italia divisa in due
News to go
Israele, Meloni: "Affermiamo diritto di difendersi ma rispetti diritto internazionale"
News to go
Raid israeliani in Libano, ultime news
News to go
Parigi 2024, Mattarella: "Eccellente stato di salute dello sport italiano"
News to go
Rottamazione quater cartelle, oggi ultimo giorno per la quinta rata
News to go
Crollo palazzina a Saviano, sono 4 le vittime
News to go
Referendum su cittadinanza, raccolta firme fino al 30 settembre
News to go
Bonus Befana in anticipo
News to go
Alluvione Emilia-Romagna, oggi allerta arancione


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza