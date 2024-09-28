Cambodia: Coca-Cola Reaffirms Commitment to Sustainability in the Country

September 27, 2024_ Coca-Cola reaffirmed its long-term commitment to sustainability in Cambodia during a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister Sok Chenda Sophea in New York. Michael Goltzman, representing the company, highlighted Coca-Cola’s contribution to economic growth and sustainable development efforts in the country. The company expressed its support for the Cambodian government’s goals to reduce carbon emissions and outlined its strategic priorities for the future. Coca-Cola has been present in Cambodia since 1963 and plays a significant role in local economic development, employing more than 8,000 people, of whom 99.7% are Cambodians, as reported by thmeythmey.com. The company continues to invest in innovative solutions to promote sustainable development and improve the quality of life of the communities in which it operates.