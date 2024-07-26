Cambodia: Collaboration to combat drug trafficking through education

25 July 2024_ In Cambodia, the Minister of Information, Netr Phaktra, presided over a ceremony for the signing of a cooperation agreement with the Galaxina Group, aimed at strengthening awareness of the dangers of drugs. The agreement involves the commitment of more than 3,000 artists and group members to collaborate with the government in the fight against drugs, using cultural events to spread educational messages. The Minister underlined the importance of collaboration between the authorities and all sectors of society to effectively tackle the drug problem. The source of this news is tvk.gov.kh. The initiative also aims to involve families and young people, underlining that the fight against drugs is a collective responsibility.