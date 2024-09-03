Cambodia: Collaboration with Malaysia to fight fake news

September 2, 2024_ Cambodia and Malaysia have launched a collaboration to address the problem of fake news, in order to ensure greater security in the use of information. The agreement was signed between Cambodian Minister of Communication, Neth Pheaktra, and Malaysian Minister of Communication, Ahmad Fahmi bin Mohamed Fadzil, during a meeting in Kuala Lumpur. The two ministers stressed the importance of cooperation between their respective ministries to facilitate the exchange of information and combat disinformation. They also agreed to promote information security for citizens in both countries and to invite other ASEAN nations to join this initiative. The news was reported by thmeythmey.com. This initiative is part of a broader fight against disinformation, a growing problem in the region.