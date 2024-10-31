October 31, 2024_ Cambodia has confirmed its commitment to expand forest cover in the country to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. The Minister of Environment, Eng Suosdey, announced this initiative during COP16 in Colombia, stressing the importance of an environmental strategy for the period 2023-2028. Cambodia, active in the CBD, will continue to lead global efforts to conserve biodiversity and fight climate change. The source of this information is thmeythmey.com. The country already has more than 41% of its land protected, thus contributing to global biodiversity and sustainability goals.