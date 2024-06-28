Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 28 Giugno 2024
Cambodia: Commitment to gender equality and the role of women

Cambodia: Commitment to gender equality and the role of women
28 giugno 2024 | 11.51
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

27 June 2024_ Cambodia reiterates its commitment to promoting gender equality and the empowerment of women, recognizing their crucial role in socio-economic development. This commitment was underlined by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Sok Chenda Sophea, during a meeting with Global Affairs Canada's Ambassador for Women, Peace and Security, H.E. Ms. Jacqueline Jean O'Neil. Both sides highlighted the rich history of women's participation in Cambodian society and ongoing efforts to build on this heritage. The discussion also touched on Cambodia's active participation in UN peacekeeping operations and its role in humanitarian activities under the auspices of the UN. This is reported by akp.gov.kh. The meeting strengthened cooperation between Cambodia and Canada on gender equality and security.

Tag
commitment Cambodia's active participation gender commitment to gender
