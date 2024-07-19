Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 19 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:59
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Cambodia: Compulsory overnight stay rule for foreign tourists abolished

18 July 2024_ Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet has decided to abolish the rule requiring foreign tourists to stay one night in the country. This...

Cambodia: Compulsory overnight stay rule for foreign tourists abolished
19 luglio 2024 | 12.36
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

18 July 2024_ Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet has decided to abolish the rule requiring foreign tourists to stay one night in the country. This measure was taken to simplify procedures for visitors and reduce bureaucratic complications. The decision aims to make Cambodia a more attractive and accessible destination for international tourists. The new policy will take effect immediately, making it easier for visitors to come and stay. This was reported by the website kohsantepheapdaily.com.kh. Hun Manet is the son of former Prime Minister Hun Sen and recently took over as Prime Minister of Cambodia.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
take effect immediately Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet as Prime Minister of Cambodia policy will
Vedi anche
News to go
Guasto informatico mondiale, cosa succede
News to go
Trump: "Sono sopravvissuto perché avevo Dio dalla mia parte"
News to go
Biden, sondaggio: due terzi democratici vogliono suo ritiro
News to go
Auto, vendite giugno 2024: i dati
News to go
Caldo tremendo, massima allerta
News to go
Taxi, code e disagi: la situazione da Milano a Palermo
News to go
Trasporto pubblico locale, domani sciopero nazionale di 4 ore
News to go
Commercio estero, i dati Istat su export e import
News to go
Metsola rieletta presidente del Parlamento Europeo
News to go
Le monete più forti al mondo
News to go
Trump incoronato da convention, JD Vance candidato vice
News to go
Nautica, Italia leader mondiale nella produzione di Superyacht


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza