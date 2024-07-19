Cambodia: Compulsory overnight stay rule for foreign tourists abolished

18 July 2024_ Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet has decided to abolish the rule requiring foreign tourists to stay one night in the country. This measure was taken to simplify procedures for visitors and reduce bureaucratic complications. The decision aims to make Cambodia a more attractive and accessible destination for international tourists. The new policy will take effect immediately, making it easier for visitors to come and stay. This was reported by the website kohsantepheapdaily.com.kh. Hun Manet is the son of former Prime Minister Hun Sen and recently took over as Prime Minister of Cambodia.