Cambodia: Conference on demining in Ukraine with Cambodian participation

6 July 2024_ Cambodia will participate in a conference on demining in Ukraine in the humanitarian field, hosted by Japan in 2025. Participation was confirmed by Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, President of the Senate of Cambodia, during a meeting with the Minister of Japanese Foreign Affairs, H.E. Ms. KAMIKAWA Yoko, at the Senate Building in Phnom Penh. Hun Sen expressed appreciation for Japan's cooperation on peace, reconstruction and development in Cambodia, and expressed his desire to further strengthen cooperation in areas such as water resources management and humanitarian mine action. Minister KAMIKAWA praised Hun Sen for his role in Cambodia's economic development and highlighted the importance of bilateral cooperation in various sectors, including social infrastructure and maritime security. This is reported by akp.gov.kh. Both leaders also discussed democratic development, rule of law and Japanese investment in Cambodia, as well as exchanging views on regional and international issues.