Cambodia: Cooperation agreement signed between the parliaments of Cambodia and Thailand

12 July 2024_ An important agreement was reached between the parliaments of Cambodia and Thailand during an official visit. The Speaker of the Cambodian Parliament, Khuon Sudary, and the Speaker of the Thai House of Representatives, Wan Muhamad Noor Matha, signed a memorandum of understanding. The agreement aims to strengthen cooperation and friendship through parliamentary diplomatic activities. The two institutions will commit to exchanging information, best practices and resources to promote peace and progress. The website tvk.gov.kh reports it. The agreement also provides for exchange programs at various levels and the organization of cultural events and seminars.