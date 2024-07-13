Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 13 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:08
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Cambodia: Cooperation agreement signed between the parliaments of Cambodia and Thailand

12 July 2024_ An important agreement was reached between the parliaments of Cambodia and Thailand during an official visit. The Speaker of the...

Cambodia: Cooperation agreement signed between the parliaments of Cambodia and Thailand
13 luglio 2024 | 12.06
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

12 July 2024_ An important agreement was reached between the parliaments of Cambodia and Thailand during an official visit. The Speaker of the Cambodian Parliament, Khuon Sudary, and the Speaker of the Thai House of Representatives, Wan Muhamad Noor Matha, signed a memorandum of understanding. The agreement aims to strengthen cooperation and friendship through parliamentary diplomatic activities. The two institutions will commit to exchanging information, best practices and resources to promote peace and progress. The website tvk.gov.kh reports it. The agreement also provides for exchange programs at various levels and the organization of cultural events and seminars.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
An important agreement Alleanza Nazionale Cooperation agreement signed agreement
Vedi anche
News to go
Mangiare male aumenta i costi sanitari
News to go
Elezioni Usa, Biden: "Ho battuto Trump una volta, lo batterò di nuovo"
News to go
8 per mille, alla Chiesa Cattolica 990 milioni
News to go
Turismo internazionale in Italia, i dati
News to go
Rapporto Ecomafia, aumentano i reati ambientali
News to go
Stipendi italiani maglia nera: l'allarme dell'Ocse
News to go
Caldo e afa in tutta Italia: ecco quanto dura
News to go
Conti pubblici, Giorgetti: "Non serve manovra lacrime e sangue"
News to go
Vacanze estive 2024, cresce il budget medio degli italiani: +15%
News to go
Bonus colonnine, al via le prenotazioni: cosa c’è da sapere
News to go
Quarta ondata di caldo africano sull'Italia, le previsioni
News to go
Elezioni Francia, il day after: cosa succede ora?


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza