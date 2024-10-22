Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 22 Ottobre 2024
Cambodia: Cooperation strategy with WHO for public health signed
22 ottobre 2024 | 12.24
Redazione Adnkronos
October 22, 2024_ Cambodia has signed a cooperation strategy with the World Health Organization (WHO) for the period 2024-2028, aimed at accelerating health coverage in the country. Minister of Health, H.E. Prof. Chheang Ra, signed the agreement on October 21 in Manila, Philippines, during the 75th session of the WHO Regional Committee for the Western Pacific. The strategy includes an integrated approach to improve the health and well-being of the Cambodian population, in line with the National Pentagonal Plan for Jobs and Growth. It will also focus on health promotion and public health emergency preparedness. This was reported by akp.gov.kh. Cambodia, a Southeast Asian country, is seeking to strengthen its health system to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals by 2035.

Tag
aimed at accelerating Southeast Asian country health coverage in the country Organizzazione Mondiale della Sanità
