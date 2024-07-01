Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 01 Luglio 2024
Cambodia: Corruption scandal in Siem Reap

Cambodia: Corruption scandal in Siem Reap
01 luglio 2024 | 13.04
Redazione Adnkronos
30 June 2024_ A serious corruption scandal has involved the head of the Department of Social Affairs, Veterans and Youth of Siem Reap, accused of embezzling funds intended for the poor. According to the accusations, the official embezzled millions of riel every year, intended for the purchase of gifts for the needy. After the scandal was revealed, the official said that the remaining funds are still intended for poor citizens. The news sparked outrage and calls for justice from the local community. This was reported by the website kohsantepheapdaily.com.kh. The authorities are investigating further to clarify the extent of the corruption and take necessary measures.

in Evidenza