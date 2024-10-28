Cambodia: Country gears up to export durian, jackfruit to China by 2025

Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 28 Ottobre 2024
Redazione Adnkronos
October 28, 2024_ Cambodia plans to start exporting durian and jackfruit to the Chinese market in 2025, with negotiations currently in the final stages. The director general of the Ministry of Agriculture, Ngin Chhay, announced that the country has already exported about 30 agricultural products to China in recent years, including rice and potatoes. Cambodia has achieved important milestones in meeting China's health requirements for these exports, thus helping to improve farmers' incomes and the national economy. The news was reported by thmeythmey.com. The Ministry of Agriculture is encouraging farmers to prepare according to international agricultural standards to ensure the quality of products intended for export.

