Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 30 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:16
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Cambodia: Country moves toward carbon trading under Paris Agreement

August 30, 2024_ Cambodia is making significant progress in building its carbon trading capacity, in line with the provisions of the Paris Agreement...

Cambodia: Country moves toward carbon trading under Paris Agreement
30 agosto 2024 | 12.31
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 30, 2024_ Cambodia is making significant progress in building its carbon trading capacity, in line with the provisions of the Paris Agreement on climate change. According to the Minister of Environment, Dr. Say Samal, the country is among the few nations that are taking concrete measures to address climate change challenges. These initiatives aim to improve environmental sustainability and promote responsible business practices. Cambodia is preparing to actively participate in the global carbon market, thereby contributing to international efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. This news was reported by kohsantepheapdaily.com.kh. The Cambodian government is working to integrate these strategies into its economic and environmental development plan.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
moves toward carbon trading capacity trading contrattazione di borsa
Vedi anche
News to go
Vacanze, ultimo weekend di controesodo
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio
News to go
Blue Economy, Italia sempre più leader globale con oltre 7.500 km di costa
News to go
Caldo, Roma e Latina oggi da bollino rosso
News to go
Ius scholae, Tajani: "Governo non corre rischi"
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, comandante indagato
News to go
Carta dedicata a te, tutte le info
News to go
Sempre più difficile trovare un idraulico, un fabbro, un elettricista
News to go
La Grande Barriera Corallina rischia di scomparire
News to go
In Europa morti per caldo potrebbero triplicare entro 2100
News to go
Bonus studenti fuori sede, prevista un’agevolazione
News to go
Legge Bossi-Fini, Lollobrigida: "Va modificata"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza