Cambodia: Country moves toward carbon trading under Paris Agreement

August 30, 2024_ Cambodia is making significant progress in building its carbon trading capacity, in line with the provisions of the Paris Agreement on climate change. According to the Minister of Environment, Dr. Say Samal, the country is among the few nations that are taking concrete measures to address climate change challenges. These initiatives aim to improve environmental sustainability and promote responsible business practices. Cambodia is preparing to actively participate in the global carbon market, thereby contributing to international efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. This news was reported by kohsantepheapdaily.com.kh. The Cambodian government is working to integrate these strategies into its economic and environmental development plan.