August 17, 2024_ Cambodia’s Minister of Culture and Fine Arts Pheng Sokna met with ministry officials to discuss recent political tensions both domestically and internationally. During the meeting, the minister denounced the spread of false news by opposition groups regarding the Cambodia-Laos-Vietnam Regional Cooperation (CLV-DTA). He also clarified that there has been no transfer of land or natural resources to neighboring nations, as some groups have falsely claimed. The minister urged officials to closely monitor the situation and inform the public to prevent internal unrest. The news was reported by tvk.gov.kh. The CLV-DTA cooperation is an initiative that aims to promote economic and cultural development among the three Southeast Asian countries.