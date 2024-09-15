Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 15 Settembre 2024
Cambodia: Cybercrime charges against tycoon Ly Yong Phat dismissed by Cambodian government
15 settembre 2024
Redazione Adnkronos
September 14, 2024_ The Cambodian government has called the US Treasury Department’s accusations against Ly Yong Phat, owner of L.Y.P Group, regarding alleged cybercrimes, unjust. Cambodia has asked the US to reconsider the sanctions imposed on Ly Yong Phat, highlighting his contribution to the country’s economic and social development. The government has stressed that the accusations have no solid basis and has called for the lifting of the sanctions, considering them a violation of human rights. The news was reported by thmeythmey.com. Ly Yong Phat is a well-known Cambodian entrepreneur, active in various sectors, including hospitality and infrastructure development.

