September 14, 2024_ The Cambodian government has called the US Treasury Department’s accusations against Ly Yong Phat, owner of L.Y.P Group, regarding alleged cybercrimes, unjust. Cambodia has asked the US to reconsider the sanctions imposed on Ly Yong Phat, highlighting his contribution to the country’s economic and social development. The government has stressed that the accusations have no solid basis and has called for the lifting of the sanctions, considering them a violation of human rights. The news was reported by thmeythmey.com. Ly Yong Phat is a well-known Cambodian entrepreneur, active in various sectors, including hospitality and infrastructure development.