03 September 2024_ On 2 September 2024, Samdech Chavavang Vorvengchey, a prominent Cambodian politician and member of the National Assembly, passed away at the age of 94 due to illness. Minister of Tourism Sok Sokhen led a delegation to pay tribute to the deceased at his home in Phnom Penh. Vorvengchey's passing was greeted with great sadness by the authorities and citizens, who remember him as a devoted servant of the nation and the monarchy. His career was marked by a constant commitment to the development of the country and the promotion of Cambodian culture. The news was reported by tvk.gov.kh. His passing represents a significant loss for Cambodia, which mourns a respected leader and a champion of peace and stability in the kingdom.