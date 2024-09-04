Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 04 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:26
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Cambodia: Death of Samdech Chavavang Vorvengchey, a leading figure in Cambodian politics

03 September 2024_ On 2 September 2024, Samdech Chavavang Vorvengchey, a prominent Cambodian politician and member of the National Assembly, passed...

Cambodia: Death of Samdech Chavavang Vorvengchey, a leading figure in Cambodian politics
04 settembre 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

03 September 2024_ On 2 September 2024, Samdech Chavavang Vorvengchey, a prominent Cambodian politician and member of the National Assembly, passed away at the age of 94 due to illness. Minister of Tourism Sok Sokhen led a delegation to pay tribute to the deceased at his home in Phnom Penh. Vorvengchey's passing was greeted with great sadness by the authorities and citizens, who remember him as a devoted servant of the nation and the monarchy. His career was marked by a constant commitment to the development of the country and the promotion of Cambodian culture. The news was reported by tvk.gov.kh. His passing represents a significant loss for Cambodia, which mourns a respected leader and a champion of peace and stability in the kingdom.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
istidina his Death of Samdech Chavavang Vorvengchey Cambodian politics
Vedi anche
News to go
Meloni: "Pensioni minime sono una nostra priorità"
News to go
Papa Francesco affronta il viaggio più lungo: 4 Stati in due continenti
News to go
Scuola, allarme sindacati: "Autorizzato solo il 70% dei posti vacanti"
News to go
Lavoro, Istat: tasso disoccupazione scende al 6,5%
News to go
Vacanze, ultimo weekend di controesodo
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio
News to go
Blue Economy, Italia sempre più leader globale con oltre 7.500 km di costa
News to go
Caldo, Roma e Latina oggi da bollino rosso
News to go
Ius scholae, Tajani: "Governo non corre rischi"
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, comandante indagato
News to go
Carta dedicata a te, tutte le info
News to go
Sempre più difficile trovare un idraulico, un fabbro, un elettricista


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza