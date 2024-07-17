Cambodia: Defections in the opposition party

July 17, 2024_ Twelve city council members from Thma Koul and Bavel provinces in Battambang province have announced their separation from the opposition party led by Sam Rainsy. The dissidents expressed regret for the mistakes made in the past and declared that they no longer wanted to follow the directives of Sam Rainsy, considered a traitor to the nation. They also criticized the opposition party's recent actions, accusing it of harming the country and hindering national development projects. The news was reported by freshnewsasia.com. The dissident members asked for Prime Minister Hun Sen's forgiveness and expressed their desire to join the Cambodian People's Party to continue their political activities.