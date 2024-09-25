Cambodia: Defence Minister and Australian Ambassador meet to discuss cooperation in mine clearance

24 September 2024_ On 23 September 2024, Cambodia’s Minister of Defence, Dr Ly Thuch, met with Australian Ambassador Derek Yip to discuss cooperation in demining activities in the country. During the meeting, the Minister highlighted Cambodia’s progress in demining over the past 30 years, stressing the importance of working with Australia, which has supported demining operations since 1994. Despite the achievements made, Cambodia continues to work to identify risk areas and ensure a mine-free future. Australia is considered a key partner in this effort, helping to reduce the impact of mines and remnants of war. This news is reported by tvk.gov.kh. Cambodia, which has a long history of conflict, is seeking to clear its territory of explosive ordnance to ensure the safety of its citizens.