Sabato 21 Settembre 2024
Cambodia: Deputy PM and US Ambassador for Public-Private Dialogue Meet

September 20, 2024_ Deputy Prime Minister of Cambodia H.E. Sun Chanthol met with H.E. Ms. Bridgette L. Walker, Charge d’Affaires of the United States...

Cambodia: Deputy PM and US Ambassador for Public-Private Dialogue Meet
21 settembre 2024
Redazione Adnkronos
September 20, 2024_ Deputy Prime Minister of Cambodia H.E. Sun Chanthol met with H.E. Ms. Bridgette L. Walker, Charge d’Affaires of the United States Embassy in Phnom Penh, to co-chair the First Cambodia-United States Public-Private Dialogue. The meeting took place on September 19 at the office of the Council for the Development of Cambodia (CDC). This dialogue aims to strengthen economic and trade relations between the two countries by promoting cooperation between the public and private sectors. This news was reported by akp.gov.kh. The CDC is the government body responsible for economic planning and development in Cambodia, while Phnom Penh is the capital of the country.

