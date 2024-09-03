Cambodia: Deputy PM meets Thai Ambassador at end of term

03 September 2024_ H.E. SUN Chanthol, Deputy Prime Minister and First Vice President of the Development Council of Cambodia, received the Thai Ambassador to Cambodia, H.E. Cherdkiat ATTHAKOR, on the occasion of the conclusion of his diplomatic mandate. During the meeting, the progress in bilateral cooperation between Cambodia and Thailand, especially in the development of border infrastructure such as the national roads NR 67 and NR 68, were discussed. SUN Chanthol expressed gratitude for Thailand's contribution to the socio-economic development of Cambodia and wished the ambassador success in his new mission. The source of this news is akp.gov.kh. Cambodia and Thailand are neighboring countries in Southeast Asia, with significant historical and cultural ties.