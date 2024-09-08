Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 08 Settembre 2024
Cambodia: Deputy Prime Minister and Chinese Communist Party Secretary Meet

Cambodia: Deputy Prime Minister and Chinese Communist Party Secretary Meet
08 settembre 2024 | 12.28
07 September 2024_ Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior of Cambodia, H.E. Aphi Santepundit Sar Sokha, met with H.E. Xu Lin, Secretary of the Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China of Guizhou Province, at Guizhou Park Hotel in Guiyang, China. During the meeting, the two leaders discussed issues of common interest, strengthening ties between Cambodia and China. This meeting is an important step for bilateral cooperation, especially in the context of relations between the two countries. The source of this news is akp.gov.kh. Guizhou Province is known for its rich culture and natural resources, while Sar Sokha is a key figure in the Cambodian government, responsible for internal security and public administration.

