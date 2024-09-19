Cerca nel sito
 
September 18, 2024_ Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister H.E. Sok Chenda Sophea received a courtesy visit from New Zealand Ambassador to Cambodia H.E. Jonathan Kings at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Cambodia: Deputy Prime Minister meets with New Zealand Ambassador
19 settembre 2024 | 12.30
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 18, 2024_ Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister H.E. Sok Chenda Sophea received a courtesy visit from New Zealand Ambassador to Cambodia H.E. Jonathan Kings at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. During the meeting, the Deputy Prime Minister expressed gratitude for the lecture given by Kings on the 65 years of relations between Cambodia and New Zealand. They discussed the need to strengthen cooperation in the fields of agriculture, agro-industry and human resource development. Both stressed the importance of continuing to build a positive and beneficial relationship between the two countries. This news was reported by akp.gov.kh. Cambodia is a country in Southeast Asia, while New Zealand is an island nation located in the Pacific Ocean, known for its policies of international cooperation.

