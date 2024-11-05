Cerca nel sito
 
Cambodia: Digital cooperation between China and Cambodia is booming

November 4, 2024_ Digital economic cooperation between China and Cambodia is experiencing rapid growth, with China helping to build the country's telecommunications infrastructure.

November 4, 2024_ Digital economic cooperation between China and Cambodia is experiencing rapid growth, with China helping to build the country's telecommunications infrastructure. By 2025, 100 percent of Cambodia's urban areas and 70 percent of rural areas are expected to have access to high-speed Internet. Wang Wenbin, Chinese Ambassador to Cambodia, stressed the importance of using advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and cloud computing to promote the country's digital transformation. The news was reported by thmeythmey.com. This initiative represents a significant step towards integrating Cambodia into the global digital economy, aiming to improve productivity and economic efficiency.

