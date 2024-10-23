Cerca nel sito
 
Cambodia: Diplomatic meetings between Vietnam and representatives of Canada, Norway and Ukraine

October 22, 2024_ Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs of the National Assembly of Vietnam, Vu Hai Ha, met with representatives of Canada,...

October 22, 2024_ Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs of the National Assembly of Vietnam, Vu Hai Ha, met with representatives of Canada, Norway and Ukraine during the General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-45) in Vientiane. During the meeting with Canadian Senator Yuen Pau Woo, strong interest in bilateral cooperation emerged, especially in the field of electric vehicles and infrastructure. Ha also discussed renewable energy cooperation with the Norwegian delegation and expressed concern over the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. This news is reported by akp.gov.kh. These meetings highlight Vietnam's commitment to strengthening international relations and promoting peace and stability in the region.

