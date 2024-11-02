Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 02 Novembre 2024
Cambodia: Discussion on the importance of audiovisual heritage for reconciliation
02 novembre 2024 | 12.37
Redazione Adnkronos
02 November 2024_ The Extraordinary Chambers in the Courts of Cambodia (ECCC) hosted a panel on 31 October to mark World Audiovisual Heritage Day. The event brought together experts to discuss the crucial role of audiovisual heritage preservation in the country’s path to peace and reconciliation. Speakers included Chea Sopheap from the Bophana Centre and Dr. Tilman Baumgärtel from the Royal University of Phnom Penh, who highlighted the importance of audiovisual archives in addressing intergenerational trauma. The discussion highlighted the challenges in preserving such archives and their impact on the historical understanding of new generations. The news was reported by akp.gov.kh. The event aligns with ECCC’s commitment to preserving historical memory and promoting reconciliation in Cambodia.

