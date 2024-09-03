Cambodia: Efforts to revive tourism in Siem Reap intensify

September 3, 2024_ Siem Reap-Angkor Tourism Management and Development Commission Chairman Thong Khon has urged private agencies to work with the government to revive the tourism sector. During a workshop on tourism development planning for 2025-2028, Khon stressed the importance of government policies to support tourism in the province. He also encouraged the private sector to improve the quality of services and maintain competitive prices so as not to harm business activities. Siem Reap saw a 31 percent increase in the number of international tourists in the first eight months of 2024, with more than 650,000 visitors, thmeythmey.com reported. The government is implementing several policies and programs to boost tourism, including the 'Visit Siem Reap 2024' initiative.