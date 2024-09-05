Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 05 Settembre 2024
05 settembre 2024 | 12.32
Redazione Adnkronos
04 September 2024_ Eight members of the Cambodian opposition party, including one advisor and seven observers, have announced their departure from the party and their joining the Cambodian People's Party. The former members expressed their support for regional cooperation and praised the government led by Hun Sen, the Cambodian Prime Minister, for its efforts to ensure the stability and development of the country. They also called on other opposition party members to join them in supporting the Cambodian People's Party, which they consider the only party capable of ensuring progress and peace in Cambodia. The news was reported by freshnewsasia.com. Hun Sen, in office since 1985, is a central figure in Cambodian politics, having led the country to stability after decades of conflict.

