Venerdì 12 Luglio 2024
Cambodia: Electric vehicle sector growing despite limited use
12 luglio 2024 | 12.12
Redazione Adnkronos
11 July 2024_ Despite the limited use of electric vehicles in Cambodia, the assembly and installation sector of these vehicles is showing signs of growth. According to the Cambodia Development Council, the number of electric vehicles in the country is still low, but the industry is gaining momentum. The Council confirmed this information during a statement released last Wednesday. This development could represent a significant step forward for sustainability and technological innovation in the country. This was reported by kohsantepheapdaily.com.kh. The growth of the sector could also attract foreign investment and promote the adoption of green technologies in Cambodia.

