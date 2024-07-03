Cambodia: Eleven opposition party members break away from Sam Rainsy

July 2, 2024_ Eleven members of the opposition Candlelight Party in Samraong town, Oddar Meanchey province, announced their separation from leader Sam Rainsy. The members expressed regret for mistakes made in the past, attributing them to the trust placed in Sam Rainsy and his group. They said they no longer wanted to follow his directives, accusing him of harming the country and hindering important national projects such as the Prek Chik Techo Canal. The members asked for the forgiveness of Prime Minister Hun Sen, leader of the Cambodian People's Party, in order to continue their political activity with the ruling party. Freshnewsasia.com reports it. They also called on other opposition members to join the Cambodian People's Party to contribute to the country's development.