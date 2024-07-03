Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 03 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:30
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Cambodia: Eleven opposition party members break away from Sam Rainsy

July 2, 2024_ Eleven members of the opposition Candlelight Party in Samraong town, Oddar Meanchey province, announced their separation from leader...

Cambodia: Eleven opposition party members break away from Sam Rainsy
03 luglio 2024 | 12.32
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 2, 2024_ Eleven members of the opposition Candlelight Party in Samraong town, Oddar Meanchey province, announced their separation from leader Sam Rainsy. The members expressed regret for mistakes made in the past, attributing them to the trust placed in Sam Rainsy and his group. They said they no longer wanted to follow his directives, accusing him of harming the country and hindering important national projects such as the Prek Chik Techo Canal. The members asked for the forgiveness of Prime Minister Hun Sen, leader of the Cambodian People's Party, in order to continue their political activity with the ruling party. Freshnewsasia.com reports it. They also called on other opposition members to join the Cambodian People's Party to contribute to the country's development.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Oddar Meanchey province reports it Samraong town his group
Vedi anche
News to go
Incentivi auto, immatricolazioni su del 15% a giugno
News to go
Bloccate a Malpensa 6 tonnellate di 'ingredienti' per ecstasy
News to go
Saldi estivi 2024, quando iniziano: il calendario
News to go
La tassa sull'ambiente fa aumentare le tariffe degli aerei
News to go
Turismo internazionale, nel 2023 entrate a livelli pre Covid
News to go
Cibo taroccato, all'estero 1 turista italiano su 2 si imbatte in prodotti fake
News to go
Lotta al caporalato, concorsi per assumere 514 nuovi ispettori
News to go
Pirateria audiovisiva, nel 2023 almeno un atto da 39% italiani
News to go
It Wallet, parte a luglio il portafoglio digitale
News to go
Caro vacanze, partirà meno della metà degli italiani
News to go
Addio codice a barre, dal 2027 lascia il posto ai QR code
News to go
Ue, Meloni: "Su nomine mancanza rispetto verso cittadini europei"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza