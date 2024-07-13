Cambodia: Eleven opposition party members resign

July 12, 2024_ Eleven opposition party members in Cambodia, including former Cambodia National Salvation Party (CNRP) candidates, have announced their resignations. The resigners expressed regret for their past involvement with Sam Rainsy, leader of the CNRP, accused of treason. They declared that they no longer wanted to follow Rainsy's directives and that they wanted to support the Cambodian People's Party (CPP) led by Hun Sen. The resigning members asked for Hun Sen's forgiveness and praised the CPP for its contribution to the nation. Freshnewsasia.com reports it. They also called on other opposition members to join the CPP to contribute to the country's development.