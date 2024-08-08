Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 08 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:40
Cambodia: Entrepreneurship development with new strategies for 2024

08 August 2024_ On 7 August 2024, the Minister of Industry, Science, Technology and Innovation, Hem Vanda, chaired the sixteenth meeting of the...

Cambodia: Entrepreneurship development with new strategies for 2024
08 agosto 2024 | 13.04
Redazione Adnkronos
08 August 2024_ On 7 August 2024, the Minister of Industry, Science, Technology and Innovation, Hem Vanda, chaired the sixteenth meeting of the Cambodian Entrepreneurship Council, focusing on the progress of the first half of 2024. During the meeting, new strategies to promote entrepreneurship in the country were presented, with particular attention to four key sectors: services, agriculture, technology and manufacturing. Hem Vanda highlighted the importance of supporting small and medium-sized enterprises in adopting new technologies and improving product quality to compete both locally and internationally. The source of this news is thmeythmey.com. The initiative aims to strengthen the entrepreneurial ecosystem in Cambodia by providing resources and training to turn ideas into sustainable businesses.

