Domenica 27 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:05
Cambodia: Environment Minister attends COP16 in Colombia

October 27, 2024_ Cambodian Minister of Environment Eang Sophallet led a high-level delegation of the Cambodian government to the 16th Conference of...

Cambodia: Environment Minister attends COP16 in Colombia
27 ottobre 2024 | 12.25
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 27, 2024_ Cambodian Minister of Environment Eang Sophallet led a high-level delegation of the Cambodian government to the 16th Conference of the Parties (COP16) of the United Nations Organization on Biodiversity, held in Cali, Colombia. During his speech, he stressed Cambodia's commitment to addressing global issues through concrete strategies and actions. The Minister highlighted national policies for the protection and conservation of natural resources, with a focus on reducing the use of plastic and reforestation. The Cambodian delegation will also participate in meetings with leaders of other countries to strengthen cooperation in natural resource management and biodiversity conservation. The source of this news is tvk.gov.kh. COP16 brings together representatives of 196 countries and takes place from October 21 to November 1, 2024, addressing the challenges of biodiversity and sustainability.

in Evidenza