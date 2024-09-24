Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 24 Settembre 2024
Cambodia: Environment Ministry launches measures against plastic pollution
24 settembre 2024 | 12.19
Redazione Adnkronos
September 23, 2024_ Cambodia’s Ministry of Environment has announced new measures to protect citizens’ health from the negative effects of plastic waste and water pollution. Minister HE Eng Sopheak stressed the importance of ensuring citizens’ safety and preventing harm from toxic substances. At an event in Stung Treng, the Minister highlighted the need to monitor water quality and announced collaboration with over ten companies to equip the country with monitoring tools. The Ministry is also working with international partners to reduce pollution in rivers, which are vital resources for the population. The news was reported by tvk.gov.kh. Cambodia has already achieved significant success in reducing plastic bags, involving over 950,000 participants in green initiatives.

