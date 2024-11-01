Cambodia: ETRO Debuts in Style at Vattanac Capital Mall in Phnom Penh

October 31, 2024_ Italian fashion brand ETRO celebrated its debut in Cambodia with a stunning event at Vattanac Capital Mall in Phnom Penh, featuring elegance and music. During the evening, two boutiques were opened, one dedicated to men's fashion and the other to women's, offering an exclusive shopping experience. The event was attended by VIPs and influencers from the Cambodian fashion industry, creating a lively and sophisticated atmosphere. The evening included a trunk show that showcased the latest collections of the brand, known for its fine fabrics and iconic designs. The news was reported by prestigeonline.com. ETRO, with its Italian roots, promises to enrich the luxury scene in Phnom Penh, bringing a touch of Italian high fashion to the heart of Cambodia.