Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 05 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 15:09
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Cambodia: Financial support for detained pregnant women

July 4, 2024_ Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet announced an initiative to provide financial support to detained pregnant women until their children...

Cambodia: Financial support for detained pregnant women
05 luglio 2024 | 12.34
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 4, 2024_ Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet announced an initiative to provide financial support to detained pregnant women until their children reach two years of age. This measure aims to ensure that mothers in prison receive similar treatment to workers and public officials. The government is working with relevant ministries to implement this support policy. The initiative is part of a broader effort to improve the living conditions of female prisoners and their children. This was reported by kohsantepheapdaily.com.kh. Hun Manet, son of former Prime Minister Hun Sen, recently took over as Prime Minister of Cambodia.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
as Prime Minister of Cambodia support policy living working
Vedi anche
Meloni: "Sicurezza non è un costo, ma diritto di ogni lavoratore"
News to go
Emergenza ospedali, il 91% dei medici in ferie
Sangiuliano: "I musei italiani sono cresciuti per qualità dell'offerta" - Video
News to go
Integratori alimentari, fatturato da 4,5 miliardi di euro
Israele, attacco con coltello in centro commerciale: Hamas esulta - Video
News to go
Operazione antimafia ad Aprilia: arrestati in 25, c'è anche il sindaco Principi
News to go
Incentivi auto, immatricolazioni su del 15% a giugno
News to go
Bloccate a Malpensa 6 tonnellate di 'ingredienti' per ecstasy
News to go
Saldi estivi 2024, quando iniziano: il calendario
News to go
La tassa sull'ambiente fa aumentare le tariffe degli aerei
News to go
Turismo internazionale, nel 2023 entrate a livelli pre Covid
News to go
Cibo taroccato, all'estero 1 turista italiano su 2 si imbatte in prodotti fake


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza