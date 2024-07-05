Cambodia: Financial support for detained pregnant women

July 4, 2024_ Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet announced an initiative to provide financial support to detained pregnant women until their children reach two years of age. This measure aims to ensure that mothers in prison receive similar treatment to workers and public officials. The government is working with relevant ministries to implement this support policy. The initiative is part of a broader effort to improve the living conditions of female prisoners and their children. This was reported by kohsantepheapdaily.com.kh. Hun Manet, son of former Prime Minister Hun Sen, recently took over as Prime Minister of Cambodia.