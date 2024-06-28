Cambodia: First national SME event celebrated in Phnom Penh

27 June 2024_ Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet chaired the first national event dedicated to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in Phnom Penh. The event, organized by the Samdech Techo Foundation Association, saw the participation of around 5,000 people, including representatives of SMEs from all 25 provinces of the country. Hun Manet praised the importance of SMEs to Cambodia's economic development and reiterated the government's commitment to supporting this sector. During his speech, he also announced the investment of the automotive company BYD to open a factory in Cambodia. Freshnewsasia.com reports it. The event highlighted the importance of collaboration between the public and private sectors for the country's economic progress.