Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 09 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:02
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Cambodia: First tree planting nursery opened in Tbong Khmum province

08 September 2024_ Cambodia's Ministry of Environment has inaugurated a new tree nursery in Tbong Khmum province, with a capacity of over one million...

Cambodia: First tree planting nursery opened in Tbong Khmum province
09 settembre 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

08 September 2024_ Cambodia's Ministry of Environment has inaugurated a new tree nursery in Tbong Khmum province, with a capacity of over one million trees per year. This project, implemented in collaboration with UNDP and Coca-Cola Cambodia, aims to promote reforestation and reach 60% forest cover by 2050. Minister of Environment Say Sam Al stressed the importance of this nursery in combating climate change and improving the country's environment. The initiative is part of a broader commitment to environmental sustainability and natural resource conservation in Cambodia, as reported by thmeythmey.com. The Cambodian government continues to work with local and international partners to develop policies and strategies to address environmental challenges and promote sustainable growth.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
planting nursery opened asilo nido nursery Cambodia's Ministry of Environment has inaugurated
Vedi anche
News to go
Clima, Copernicus: "Estate 2024 la più calda di sempre"
News to go
Inflazione 2024, in 65 città prezzi in crescita del 1,2%
News to go
Volotea, aumento di capitale e nuove rotte: tutte le novità
News to go
Meloni: "Pensioni minime sono una nostra priorità"
News to go
Papa Francesco affronta il viaggio più lungo: 4 Stati in due continenti
News to go
Scuola, allarme sindacati: "Autorizzato solo il 70% dei posti vacanti"
News to go
Lavoro, Istat: tasso disoccupazione scende al 6,5%
News to go
Vacanze, ultimo weekend di controesodo
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio
News to go
Blue Economy, Italia sempre più leader globale con oltre 7.500 km di costa
News to go
Caldo, Roma e Latina oggi da bollino rosso
News to go
Ius scholae, Tajani: "Governo non corre rischi"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza