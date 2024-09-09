Cambodia: First tree planting nursery opened in Tbong Khmum province

08 September 2024_ Cambodia's Ministry of Environment has inaugurated a new tree nursery in Tbong Khmum province, with a capacity of over one million trees per year. This project, implemented in collaboration with UNDP and Coca-Cola Cambodia, aims to promote reforestation and reach 60% forest cover by 2050. Minister of Environment Say Sam Al stressed the importance of this nursery in combating climate change and improving the country's environment. The initiative is part of a broader commitment to environmental sustainability and natural resource conservation in Cambodia, as reported by thmeythmey.com. The Cambodian government continues to work with local and international partners to develop policies and strategies to address environmental challenges and promote sustainable growth.