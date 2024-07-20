Cambodia: Five local politicians abandon the opposition party

19 July 2024_ Five local politicians in Stung Treng province have announced their separation from the opposition party led by Sam Rainsy, accused of national treason. The politicians, from Phluk, Sesan, Stung Treng and Srah Russey districts, expressed regret over their past involvement with the opposition party. They said they no longer wanted to follow Sam Rainsy's lead, criticizing his actions as harmful to the country. The politicians asked for Prime Minister Hun Sen's forgiveness and expressed their desire to join the Cambodian People's Party (CPP). Freshnewsasia.com reports it. The move is seen as an attempt to strengthen political stability and promote national development under the leadership of the CPP.