01 October 2024_ Kandal Province Governor Kouch Chamroeun has appealed to parents and guardians of children and young people living near waterways, following recent floods that have claimed the lives of seven people. In the past three days, fatal accidents involving falls into flood waters have occurred, while some young people were out enjoying recreational activities. The appeal was shared through his Telegram channel, highlighting the need for greater attention and precautions in these vulnerable areas. The source of this news is kohsantepheapdaily.com.kh. Local authorities are monitoring the situation and urging the population to follow safety guidelines to prevent further tragedies.