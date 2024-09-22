Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 22 Settembre 2024
Cambodia: Flood warning in Cambodia due to heavy rains

22 settembre 2024 | 12.25
Redazione Adnkronos
September 21, 2024_ Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet has warned local authorities to prepare for emergency response due to flooding caused by heavy rains. The rains, influenced by a recent typhoon, have already caused flooding in several areas of the country. Hun Manet has asked officials to ensure the safety of citizens and activate relief plans. The situation is being monitored by experts in the field, including the spokesperson of the National Disaster Management Commission, Sot Kim Kol. The public is urged to follow the updates and remain vigilant in case of emergencies related to bad weather.

