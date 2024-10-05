Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 05 Ottobre 2024
Cambodia: Foreign Minister meets with President Macron in Paris
05 ottobre 2024
October 4, 2024_ Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Cambodia, H.E. Sok Chenda Sophea, warmly welcomed the President of the French Republic, H.E. Emmanuel Macron, during his visit to the Cambodian booth at the "FrancoTech" event in Paris. The exhibition, dedicated to technological products from the member countries of the Organisation Internationale de la Francophonie (OIF), saw the participation of several Francophone nations. This meeting underlines the importance of bilateral relations between Cambodia and France, highlighting cooperation in technology and culture. This news is reported by akp.gov.kh. The "FrancoTech" event is an important platform for promoting innovation and collaboration between Francophone countries.

