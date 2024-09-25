Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 25 Settembre 2024
Cambodia: Foreign Minister Sukh Chinda Sophea stresses importance of peace at UN

September 24, 2024_ Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Cambodia Sukh Chinda Sophea highlighted the growing instability of international...

Cambodia: Foreign Minister Sukh Chinda Sophea stresses importance of peace at UN
25 settembre 2024 | 12.37
Redazione Adnkronos
September 24, 2024_ Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Cambodia Sukh Chinda Sophea highlighted the growing instability of international peace and security during his address to the United Nations General Assembly on September 23. In his speech, he warned of ongoing geopolitical tensions, citing conflicts such as the one in Ukraine and the disputes in the South China Sea. Sukh urged nations to respect the UN Charter and international law as the foundation for global cooperation. Cambodia, which has sent nearly 9,000 troops on peacekeeping missions since 2006, continues to promote stability and sustainable development. This news was reported by thmeythmey.com. Cambodia, a country that has experienced internal conflicts, is actively engaged in peacebuilding and poverty reduction.

