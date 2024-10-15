Cambodia: Former Khmer Rouge leaders call for a return to civil war

October 14, 2024_ Former Khmer Rouge leaders and citizens of Cambodia's western regions have called for a return to civil war, stressing the importance of peace today. They warned that political accusations against the government, especially those leveled at Sam Rainsy, could reignite past conflicts. Cambodia has endured nearly 30 years of war, and former fighters are urging young people not to fall into the trap of violence, freshnewsasia.com reported. The former leaders, who experienced the atrocities of the conflict, are calling for unity and stability to secure a better future for the country.