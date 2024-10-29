Cambodia: Forum on Cooperation between Government and Civil Society Organizations

October 28, 2024_ A dialogue forum organized by the Federation of Civil Society Organizations (FOSC) was held in Phnom Penh to discuss the role of civil society organizations in the Cambodian government's development strategy. During the meeting, Phnom Penh Deputy Governor Kert Chea highlighted the progress made by the government under Prime Minister Hun Manet, highlighting the improvement in the living conditions of citizens. The government recognized the importance of non-governmental organizations as key partners in providing social services and support in vulnerable communities. Currently, there are 3,582 civil society organizations operating in Phnom Penh, which are active and compliant with local regulations, as reported by freshnewsasia.com. The forum also highlighted the commitment of civil society organizations to work with the government to address social challenges and promote sustainable development in Cambodia.