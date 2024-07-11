Cambodia: Free distribution of trees to promote reforestation

11 July 2024_ Cambodia's Ministry of Environment has launched a new initiative to distribute free trees to citizens, with the aim of achieving 60% forest cover by 2050. The event, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Hun Manet, was held on 10 July 2024 at the headquarters of the Ministry of the Environment. During the ceremony, Environment Minister Eang Sophalleth highlighted the importance of the 'Plant at least one million trees a year' campaign for biodiversity conservation and climate change mitigation. The tree distribution was supported by various organizations and private businesses, with a total of 44,654 trees ready to be planted. tvk.gov.kh reports it. The initiative aims to raise awareness among the population of the importance of forests and to directly involve citizens in the reforestation of the country.