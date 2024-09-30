Cambodia: Free Public Transport to Pchum Ben Festival in Phnom Penh

September 29, 2024_ Phnom Penh Governor Khuong Sreng announced the implementation of a free bus service for citizens during the Pchum Ben Festival. To facilitate travel to their home provinces, 653 buses were made available from September 29 to October 4. Of these, 56 buses will be destined for the eastern provinces, while 497 will serve other provinces and 100 will be available in the capital. This initiative not only reduces costs for citizens, but also aims to prevent private transporters from increasing ticket prices during the festival, ensuring safe and healthy travel. The news was reported by thmeythmey.com. The Pchum Ben Festival is a Buddhist celebration in Cambodia, during which citizens honor their ancestors.