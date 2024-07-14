Cambodia: French National Day Celebration in Phnom Penh

14 July 2024_ The Embassy of France in Phnom Penh celebrated the French National Day with an event in the embassy garden, in the presence of Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister Hun Manet. During the ceremony, both the Deputy Prime Minister and the French Ambassador Jacques Pellet highlighted the historic and lively diplomatic relationship between the two countries. Recent events such as the visit of King Norodom Sihamoni to France and the participation of Cambodian volunteers in the Paris Olympics were mentioned. Thmeythmey.com reports that the event also saw Hun Manet give his first official speech in French. The celebration strengthened bilateral ties, highlighting cooperation in the political, economic and cultural spheres.